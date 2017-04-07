On this program we open phone lines and email for listener questions on health, health care, mental and behavioral health for co-hosts Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW and Thad Woodard, MD. They will do their best to provide or help you find reliable information on your question.
HOSTS: Dr. Thad Woodard & Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
LINKS:
- Suggestions for finding reliable medical information on-line from Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- A group of physician-editors sort through evidence-based medical practice and knowledge, while debunking pseudoscientific claims
- A source of independent reviews of the best research on numerous medical topics
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 10, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 10, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
