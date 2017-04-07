Mountain biking in Eagle River and the Mat-Su

Probably, like a lot of cyclists in Anchorage, you know our trails pretty well, especially the ones closest to home because that’s where you ride on a regular basis. But bikes these days can go a lot farther than that. On our next show, we’re talking about mountain biking opportunities beyond the bowl, including in the Mat-su and on the brand new trails just finished near Eagle River, at Mirror Lake.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
Chris Wilson, founder of Chugach Mountain Bike Riders
Adam Muggli, founder of Chugach Mountain Bike Riders
Steve Cleary, Executive Director, Alaska Trails
Phill Block, on the Board of Directors for Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers
Cody Johnson, on the Board of Directors for Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers
LINKS:
BROADCAST: Thursday, April 13, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, April 20, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!