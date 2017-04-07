RKP Productions presents The Afterlife of J. Edgar Hoover

During KSKA’s Spring Fund Drive, Stage Talk goes to great lengths… or distances to bring exciting guests to the show. In this case we go to Australia (via Skype) to talk to playwright Timothy Daly about the premier of his play, The Afterlife of J. Edgar Hoover being produced by RKP Productions in association with Cyrano’s Theatre Company. Joining Timothy in the studio are Director and Producer Dick Reichman and Producer Audrey Weltman Kelly. The Afterlife of J. Edgar Hoover performs at Cyrano’s Theatre Company April 7th through the 23rd.

LISTEN NOW

HOST:

GUESTS:



Timothy Daly , Playwright

, Playwright Dick Reichman , Director and Producer

, Director and Producer Audrey Weltman Kelly, Producer

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, April 7, at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.