Visiting with Malcolm and Cindy Roberts

Alaska activists Malcolm and Cindy Roberts have launched their memoir, MAGIC MOMENTS Battles Worth Fighting and Joys Worth Celebrating. Charles Wohlforth will explore 45 years of history that spans Wally Hickel years as Secretary of the Interior including his efforts to convince Congress to approve the oil pipeline and the Alaska Native Claims Settlement; Hickel’s role in reducing the harvest of the world’s great whales; Hickel’s accomplishments as Alaska Governor 1990-94; and the international Community of Friends of Anchorage that grew out of the bid to host the Winter Olympics and the beginning of Bridge Builders of Anchorage. Cindy has stories shared in the memoir that span her (unexpected) job as Mrs. America 1978 to the 2012 publication of CRACKING THE CODE – a glossary clarifying the terms of the Alaska natural gas pipeline discussion. They both have stories about their chance meeting and making Alaska home for their ideas and family.

 

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

