Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 10, 2017

President Xi’s Alaska visit: salmon, scenery and a chance to deepen Arctic ties

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker hosted an unexpected guest on Friday — the President of China. Xi Jinping was headed back from a meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida. It’s not unusual for foreign leaders to re-fuel in Anchorage, but this wasn’t just a pit stop. And experts say there are good reasons for China’s top leader to drop in.

House Finance Committee looks to update Permanent Fund bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House Finance Committee is taking a new approach and will combine its proposals to institute an income tax and raise oil and gas taxes with a proposal to draw money from Permanent Fund earnings to pay for state government.

Repairs begin on Hilcorp’s leaking Cook Inlet gas line

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Dive teams are finally working to repair Hilcorp’s leaking natural gas pipeline in Cook Inlet.

Jessie Holmes wins 2017 Kobuk 440

Margaret DeMaioribus, KNOM – Nome

Jessie Holmes is the winner of the 2017 Kobuk 440. Holmes crossed the finish line yesterday morning at 1:51 a.m. with nine dogs.

UA Regents schedule meeting to discuss Senate’s approved cuts

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University Of Alaska Board Of Regents is holding a special meeting Thursday in Fairbanks to discuss contingency plans in light of State Senate approved budget cuts. Last week the Senate passed a budget that cuts $22 million from the $325 million in UA funding supported by the House and Governor Bill Walker.

GCI: Law enforcement investigating damaged fiber cable, outages

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s largest telecommunications company, GCI, has blamed statewide outages over the weekend on intentional damage to a fiber optic cable in Midtown Anchorage.

Seward Highway construction begins in Anchorage

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Among the massive road projects kicking off this year is an upgrade to a section of the Seward Highway running through Anchorage.

Recall effort underway for three Haines Assembly members

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

A group of Haines residents is trying to recall half of the Borough assembly, including the two newest members.

Senate passes Petersburg land grant bill

Joe Viechnikci, KFSK – Petersburg

Legislation to increase the Petersburg Borough’s land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday (April 10). The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.

Longtime fishing guides and King Salmon residents buy Bear Trail Lodge

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The Bear Trail Lodge in King Salmon is now fully owned and operated by Nanci Morris Lyon and Heath Lyon. The couple has been guiding fishing trips in Bristol Bay for decades.