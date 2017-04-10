Algo Nuevo April 09, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, April 09, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Duele
Elida
20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
406
Si Tu Amor Es Mi Prision
Ram Herrera
20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
306
Noche De Cumbia
Los Desperadoz
20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
332
Cien Anos
Bobby Y Su Gusto Band
Promo
Unknown
327
No Aprendi
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
343
Te Darias Cuenta
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
401
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
Vestida De Blanco
Los Fabulosos 4
Vestida De Blanco
Joey
313
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
419
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
420
Luna Llena
Elida
20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
419
A Poco No
El Gringo
El Gringo
Gringo Productions
313
La Rama Del Mezquite
El Gringo
El Gringo
Gringo Productions
312
Que Seas Feliz
Little Joe Y La Familia
Caliente
Freddie
409
La Mula Bronca/La Mucura
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
736
El Taconazo
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key-Loc
309
Let Me Love You
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key-Loc
306
La Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Boogie Woogie
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
614
Rumbo Al Sur
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
319
Las Gaviotas
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
319
Mucho Corazon
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
417
Angelito
La Fuerza Band
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
310
Soy Musiquero
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
312
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
822
Mariachi Con Tambor
Ana Gabriel
Un Mariachi En Altos De Chavon
Sony Music
418
Cartas Marcadas
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
350
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
322
Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
345
Poquito A Poco
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
332
Mariposa Traisionera
Mana
Arde El Cielo
Warner Music
431
Cumbias Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1119