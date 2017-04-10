Algo Nuevo April 09, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, April 09, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

Duele

Elida

20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

406

 

Si Tu Amor Es Mi Prision

Ram Herrera

20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

306

 

Noche De Cumbia

Los Desperadoz

20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

332

 

Cien Anos

Bobby Y Su Gusto Band

Promo

Unknown

327

 

No Aprendi

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

343

 

Te Darias Cuenta

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

401

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

 

Vestida De Blanco

Los Fabulosos 4

Vestida De Blanco

Joey

313

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

419

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

420

 

Luna Llena

Elida

20th Anniversary of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

419

 

A Poco No

El Gringo

El Gringo

Gringo Productions

313

 

La Rama Del Mezquite

El Gringo

El Gringo

Gringo Productions

312

 

Que Seas Feliz

Little Joe Y La Familia

Caliente

Freddie

409

 

La Mula Bronca/La Mucura

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

736

 

El Taconazo

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key-Loc

309

 

Let Me Love You

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key-Loc

306

 

La Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

 

Boogie Woogie

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

614

 

Rumbo Al Sur

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

319

 

Las Gaviotas

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

319

 

Mucho Corazon

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

417

 

Angelito

La Fuerza Band

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

310

 

Soy Musiquero

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

312

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

822

 

Mariachi Con Tambor

Ana Gabriel

Un Mariachi En Altos De Chavon

Sony Music

418

 

Cartas Marcadas

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

350

 

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

322

 

Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

345

 

Poquito A Poco

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

332

 

Mariposa Traisionera

Mana

Arde El Cielo

Warner Music

431

 

Cumbias Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1119

