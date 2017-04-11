Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Pebble project granted land use permit

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

After months of delay, the Pebble Limited Partnership was granted its land use permit by the state’s Department of Natural Resources today. But taking into account the concerns raised through a public comment period, DNR is adding more oversight to Pebble’s activities and adding some new stipulations to the permit.

Oil tax credit bill on its way to the Senate, with ultimatum from House

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

After hours of debate on the state House floor, an oil tax credit bill is on its way to the Senate.

Following majority departure, Dunleavy to lose committee seats

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

When Senator Mike Dunleavy left the Senate majority last week, he knew it meant he would lose some of his official positions of power.

Body of man recovered in Turnagain Arm off Beluga Point

Associated Press

The body of a man has been recovered from Turnagain Arm near Beluga Point. Alaska State Troopers say the man has been tentatively identified as 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeu of Anchorage, who was the subject of a search last week.

Alaska’s congressional delegation sticking by Sea Grant

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

When President Donald Trump’s blueprint budget came out in March, it included eliminating funding for the Sea Grant program for next year. But Alaska’s congressional delegation doesn’t want it to go away.

Anchorage Assembly unveils public transportation overhaul

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today officials in Anchorage unveiled an overhaul of the municipality’s public transportation system. It’s the first big redesign of the troubled bus system in nearly two decades, and planners will spend the next six months preparing residents and visitors for major changes.

State economists publish a “Where are they now?” for Alaska high school grads

Caroline Halter, KTOO – Juneau

According to federal data, about one in four high schoolers in Alaska doesn’t graduate, giving Alaska the sixth lowest graduation rate in the country.

Most of Alaska should see normal winter breakup this year

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A more normal winter across much of Alaska bodes for more normal river breakup conditions this spring.

King salmon trollers to have lower harvests this year

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

King salmon fishermen in Southeast Alaska will see a significant reduction in their harvest this season.

Fish and Game predicts more Chinook fishing openings this summer

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Kuskokwim river subsistence fishermen should receive more fishing openings for Chinook salmon this summer than they had last year.

Unalaska receives surprise visitor from the deep

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

What has eight arms, two tentacles and washed ashore on a beach in Unalaska Monday night? A more than six-foot long squid.