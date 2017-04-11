Following majority departure, Dunleavy to lose committee seats

When Senator Mike Dunleavy left the Senate majority last week, he knew it meant he would lose some of his official positions of power.

The Wasilla Republican found out what the fallout is likely to be on Tuesday. The Senate Committee on Committees recommended that he lose two committee seats. The Senate is likely to make the changes Wednesday.

If the Senate approves, Dunleavy would lose his seat on the powerful Senate Finance Committee, and his seat as chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Palmer Republican Shelley Hughes will replace Dunleavy on Finance.

And Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer replaces Dunleavy as chairman of State Affairs.

Kodiak Republican Gary Stevens will replace Hughes as the Education chair.

Dunleavy left the caucus in order to oppose the budget. He called for maintaining Permanent Fund dividends and making deeper budget cuts.