Upcoming: Pathways in and out of Homelessness

Topic: Pathways in and out of homelessness

When: Tuesday, April 25 at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30.

Where: 1000 East 4th Avenue (see map below)

Who: Everyone

From lost jobs to family emergencies to mental health conditions, everyone who has experienced homelessness has a different story. Many people are just one paycheck away. Join us for an open conversation about the pathways into homelessness and the strategies different community members and organizations are using to try to solve the problem. The conversation is free and open to the public and will be recorded for later broadcast on KSKA.

After the event, people are invited to take short tours of Bean’s Cafe, Brother Francis Shelter, and the Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center. Tours of the Hope Center will also be available at 5 pm before the program. If interested, please contact Sherrie at 277-4302.