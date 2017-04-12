Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Concern for seniors as pioneer homes caught in budget battle

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Residents and staff at the Palmer and Juneau pioneer homes, the state-run senior-care facilities, have been put on notice that a budget battle in the Alaska legislature is threatening to displace them.

Human Rights Commission appointment draws conservative ire

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Senate voted Wednesday to delay a joint session on whether to confirm Gov. Bill Walker’s appointments. When the hearing does happen, one of Walker’s appointments to the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights potentially faces a close vote.

Lindemuth seeks to clear concerns ahead of confirmation vote

Associated Press

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth has asked legislators to consider her entire record in weighing her confirmation.

AEDC pushes Anchorage utilities to merge

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a letter sent Wednesday to city leaders, the director of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation wrote that a recently convened working group concluded that stakeholders should seriously consider merging Municipal Light and Power with the Chugach Electric Association.

State TB rate dips but remains among the highest

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The state Health Department says 57 cases of tuberculosis were reported in Alaska in 2016. That’s a moderate decrease from the prior year, but Alaska’s rate remains more than double the national average.

Rep. Young wants feds to lay off medical marijuana prosecution

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Congressman Don Young and 42 colleagues are asking that Congress block the Justice Department from pursuing federal drug cases against people who are complying with their state’s medical marijuana laws.

Long line for first legal cannabis sales in Ketchikan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Ketchikan’s first marijuana retail store opened its doors to customers at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, which was a few days later than originally planned. But, the 50-plus people in line were happy to buy legal cannabis for the first time in Alaska’s First City.

UAA Chancellor Tom Case announces retirement

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage chancellor has announced his retirement.

Resolution could save Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Programs around the state have been under threat of closure due to budget issues, and in the City of Kodiak, the future of one seafood research and training center has also been uncertain. But that may change if a resolution to save the center passes.

Ice road from Kotzebue to Noorvik and Kiana closes

Tyler Stup, KNOM – Nome

After being open for a record high amount of consecutive days -around three weeks- the ice road that spans from Kotzebue to Noorvik and Kiana is closed. After a snow storm Sunday night (April 9th), several Kotzebue residents found their vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

Search continues into its third week for missing Newtok seal hunter

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Searchers continue to look for a seal hunter who went missing off the coast of Newtok last month.

Tlingit and Haida students in Arkansas help archive Jeanie Greene videos

Emily Russell, KCAW – Sitka

Little Rock, Arkansas– it’s probably not the first place you’d imagine preserving Alaska Native history, but the Sequoyah National Research Center is doing just that. A team of archivists with ties to the state are cataloging over a thousand video tapes that showcase Alaska Native life.