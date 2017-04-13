Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 13, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Fairbanks International Airport evacuated after bomb threat

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The FBI and Fairbanks International Airport police are investigating two bomb threats called-in to the airport Wednesday night. The terminal was evacuated for a little more than an hour, but no bomb was found and no one was injured. Two Alaska Airlines flights were delayed.

Legislature on track to pass lowest number of bills in state history this session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s Legislature is on track to pass fewer bills than in any other session in the state’s history. And it’s not clear whether lawmakers will be able to agree on a plan to fix the state’s budget for the future.

Legislation would require deeds to feature disclosure of property contamination

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

From leaking pipelines and polluted aquifers, to broken septic tanks and abandoned military equipment, there are more than 2,200 open cases of contaminated sites in Alaska. A new bill that is making its way through the state House, would require full disclosure of contamination on the deed of a property before it can be sold.

One man dead in fatal Pilot Station shooting

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A fatal shooting in Pilot Station was reported to State Troopers Thursday morning. 27-year-old Dennis Alick was killed and a suspect has been identified.

Anchorage air traffic controller wins award for Bering Sea save

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An air traffic controller in Anchorage has been honored for helping a pilot land his disabled jet on a remote Bering Sea island.

Alaska Airlines expanding statewide infrastructure

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska Airlines is expanding and updating infrastructure in the state. Alaska Airlines regional vice president Marilyn Romano outlined plans for the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Ambler Road access project scoping period extended

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There’s more time to provide input on what should be considered in an environmental impact statement for the proposed Ambler Road project. The Bureau of Land Management has extended the EIS scoping period for the over 200-mile state proposed mining access route in the southern Brooks Range.

New recommendations made for protecting Alexander Archipelago Wolf population

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alexander Archipelago Wolf didn’t go on the endangered species list in 2016, after it was petitioned by six conservation groups. But the feds and the state are looking at ways to stabilize the wolf population on Prince of Wales Island. In a joint-effort, new recommendations were released this month.

Ask a Climatologist: River breakup is all about spring temps

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The National Weather Service issued its annual river breakup forecast this week. The forecast calls for a relatively mild breakup arriving about on schedule across Alaska. But what factors determine the timing and severity how it plays out? We put that question to climatologist Brian Brettschneider.

YKHC dedicates hospital expansion project to late Toksook Bay Elder

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The late Paul John of Toksook Bay is remembered as one of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s most respected leaders. Last week, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation honored his legacy and his decades of service as a board member by dedicating its new hospital expansion to the late elder. More than 100 people wrote on a piece of drywall.