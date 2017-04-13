Ambler Road access project scoping period extended

There’s more time to provide input on what should be considered in an environmental impact statement for the proposed Ambler Road project. The Bureau of Land Management has extended the EIS scoping period for the over 200-mile state proposed mining access route in the southern Brooks Range.

The BLM noticed the start of the scoping period at the end of February. Originally scheduled to run 90 days and end May 31, the BLM said scoping will now continue until January 31st, with public meetings happening in fall and early winter, to avoid conflict with spring and summer subsistence seasons.

Scoping is the first step in the federal EIS process. The state owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is shepherding the road project, which would cross federal lands, including Gates of the Arctic National Park. The road is actively opposed by many area residents, concerned about environmental and subsistence impacts.