YKHC dedicates hospital expansion project to late Toksook Bay Elder

The late Paul John of Toksook Bay is remembered as one of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s most respected leaders. Last week, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation honored his legacy and his decades of service as a board member by dedicating its new hospital expansion to the late elder. More than 100 people wrote on a piece of drywall.

“Best wishes,” Jennifer Uruvak Stevens of St. Mary’s wrote on the panel.

“God bless,” Michael Jimmy of Chuloonawick scribbled.

“I’m saying ‘good job’ to those people who made the YKHC hospital,” Bernadette Lewis of Chefornak said as she uncapped a Sharpie.

The drywall panel will be placed somewhere in the new hospital building, and most likely painted over. But the messages, written in black marker by the dedication crowd, will live within it.