Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 14, 2017

BP works to contain a leaking production well

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP is working to contain an out-of-control production well at Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope. The well is currently venting natural gas and has released at least some crude oil into the environment.

Department of Revenue foresees a 12 percent drop in oil revenue for the year

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska’s Department of Revenue faced criticism during a Senate Finance committee meeting today after it put out its spring forecast. It predicts an unprecedented 12 percent drop in oil production next year.

End of legislative session unclear as lawmakers remain divided

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The news about oil revenue comes out two days before the Legislature was scheduled to end its session. But with much work left to do, lawmakers will continue to work in Juneau next week. To talk about this, Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend spoke with Alaska Public Media and KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman.

Hilcorp completes repairs on Cook Inlet gas line leak

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A natural gas leak in Cook Inlet has finally been repaired, more than three months after it began.

EPA climate advisor for Alaska’s district leaves department over new agency head

Zoe Sobel. Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

For most people, the last day on the job before retiring is a celebration. But Michael Cox capped off his career at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with a scathing letter to agency head Scott Pruitt.

In light of unexpected cuts, UA Board of Regents discusses likely cuts

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Cuts would be accelerated across the University of Alaska system if a State Senate proposed budget is finalized by the legislature. The UA Board of Regent met yesterday to discuss contingency measures in light of Senate passed funding for UA that’s $22 million less than the amount supported by the House and Governor.

New Pretrial office emerges to cut costs and crime

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A new state office aims to reduce crime and save money. The Pretrial Division stipulated by the criminal justice reform bill passed last year by the Alaska legislature, will assist people who are jailed but have yet to go to trial.

AK: Yukon cowboy shares love of old country songs at folk festival

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Art Johns has been playing at the Alaska Folk Festival since 1995. But his musical roots go way back — almost 80 years.

49 Voices: Cherry Blossom Princess Caitlin Sweeney

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

This week on 49 Voices we’re going to Washington D.C. Caitlin Sweeney was there last week to be Alaska’s “princess” in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.