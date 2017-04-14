SCREENAGERS – Growing up in the digital age

Electronics, the internet, smartphones, and social media have changed the landscape for teens and added a new dimension for parents of today’s tech savvy teens. Join Host Prentiss Pemberton and award winning documentary filmmaker, Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss her latest groundbreaking film SCREENAGERS. SCREENAGERS takes an intimate look at the struggles many families go through as they deal with, internet addiction, gaming, social media, and smartphones. Don’t miss this important discussion on how to best help your child navigate the complex and sometimes dangerous digital world.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Dr. Delaney Ruston– Documentary filmmaker, author, speaker, and physician.
LINKS:
- SCREENAGERS movie site
- PsychCentral guide to internet addiction
- Helpguide for smartphone and internet addiction
- “Is Internet Addiction a Real Thing?” from The New Yorker
- How risky is social media addiction, from CBS News
- Articles on social media addiction from The Huffington Post
- “When Video Games Become an Addiction” from CNN.com
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 17, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
