Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 17, 2017

BP halts oil and gas leaking from North Slope well

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP announced Monday morning that an out-of-control release from a North Slope oil and gas production well has been stopped.

Troopers: Peaceful end to Seward Highway shots fired incident

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A man who fired shots near Girdwood and apparently fled the area prompted Alaska State Troopers to close the Seward Highway from Girdwood to south of Portage on Monday morning.

Vice President meets with Walker over the weekend on his way to Asia

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Anchorage on Saturday and met with Governor Bill Walker.

In a rare case of river piracy, climate change is the culprit

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Scientists are pointing to climate change as the reason a river that used to feed into the Yukon has nearly disappeared.

House sends income tax bill to Senate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House passed a bill Saturday that would bring a state income tax to Alaska for the first time in 37 years. The vote sends it to the Senate, where leaders oppose the tax.

As session breaks deadline, Senate passes bill to allow cellphone fee

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature has gone past the deadline set under state law to finish the annual session – and there are few signs that they’ll be finishing their work soon.

SEC alleges inside trading in GCI sale

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a filing with the U.S. District Court, the Securities and Exchange Commission says nonpublic information was involved in highly profitable, risky stock trades made in the weeks before GCI was purchased by a Colorado company.

As first hunt on emperor geese begins, officials ask for conservative hunting

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Eighty percent of the world’s Emperor Goose population breeds on a 10-mile-wide strip that runs from Kongiganak, up the coast of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, to Hooper Bay. This year, for the first time in 30 years, federal managers have opened a subsistence hunt for the birds. The geese haven’t migrated to the Delta yet, and that the feds are trying to encourage conservative hunting of the vulnerable species before they get here.

Tenured teachers address Ketchikan School Board

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

While it wasn’t on the agenda, the Ketchikan School Board got a lesson last night about tenure, taught by five of the school district’s tenured teachers.

Annual Yup’ik spelling bee connects identity and culture in young spellers

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

Competition was tough and quick during the Yup’ik Spelling Bee this weekend in Anchorage. Even with four schools from two school districts, competition quickly became a battle between the former champ Daniel Ayaginag Hunter from Nunam Iqua and contenders in Kotlik.