The budget divide

The legislature is likely to go past the 90 day mark as they try to find a solution to the state’s fiscal crisis. Lawmakers from both chambers seem to agree on using permanent fund earnings but they’re having a harder time finding common ground on budget cuts and new taxes.

GUESTS:

Mouchine Guttabi – ISER Economist

– ISER Economist Statewide callers

