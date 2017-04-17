Vice President meets with Walker over the weekend on his way to Asia

Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Anchorage on Saturday and met with Governor Bill Walker.

Walker said they talked about Alaska’s trade relations in Asia. Walker spoke about developing the state’s natural resources for foreign and domestic use. Walker and Pence also discussed the state’s strategic location for military operations. And Walker raised the importance of the Essential Air Service Program to Alaska.

Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer joined Walker in the meeting.

Pence stopped in Alaska while his plane refueled, on the way to South Korea.