Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 18, 2017

F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska for first time since 2015

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Military officials say they launched fighter jets on Monday afternoon to intercept two Russian long-range bombers flying toward Alaska.

Walker invites sharply divided legislative leaders to talk

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker wants to bring lawmakers together to resolve differences over a plan to balance the state government’s long-term budget.

They’re holding a town hall, with or without delegation

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

While the U.S. House and Senate are on break, Alaskans alarmed by the Trump White House are pressuring the state’s Congressional delegation for a public meeting in the Anchorage area where they can air their views.

Unnecessary sedation at center of dentist’s fraud charges

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage dentist and his office manager are facing charges of fraud over unnecessarily sedating patients and then charging Medicaid.

Juneau Soccer Club defrauded in online scam

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

An online fraud scheme has bilked the Juneau Soccer Club out of more than $13,700.

Fairbanks police bring in suspects for burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Suspects involved in a Fairbanks burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault are in custody. According to a city press release, the incident began early Monday morning when a business in the railroad industrial area was burglarized, and a caretaker assaulted and bound.

Slow Fairbanks snowmelt slows Canada Geese migration

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Sunshine is abundant this time of year, but cooler temperatures this week have slowed the melting of a well above normal snowpack in Fairbanks. That’s affecting migratory bird’s arrival at a local refuge.

Villages conduct massive scrap metal and hazardous waste removal

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Living on an island can prove a major barrier to getting rid of large, unwanted objects like cars or fridges, especially for small communities like those in the Kodiak Archipelago.

Unalaskans suspect Coast Guard crew of tagging WWII bunker

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Tagging isn’t unusual in Unalaska, even for historic structures like bunkers and barracks. But these big black letters were spray-painted on the outside of the bunker — not hidden inside like most graffiti.

U.S. Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter in Ketchikan

Maria Dudzak, KRBD – Ketchikan

A commissioning ceremony was held in Ketchikan Wednesday for the U.S. Coast Guard cutter John McCormick. The 154-foot vessel is the first of six fast response cutters that will home-port in Alaska, and the first to be home-ported on the Pacific Ocean.