Fairbanks police bring in suspects for burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault

Suspects involved in a Fairbanks burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault are in custody. According to a city press release, the incident began early Monday morning when a business in the railroad industrial area was burglarized, and a caretaker assaulted and bound. The release said the suspects proceeded to burglarize several buildings, before fleeing with stolen property, including a vehicle and guns.

Police say they were alerted by business employees, who arrived and called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The bound caretaker was found transported to the hospital.

A police tactical team, and robot, as well as an Alaska State Trooper helicopter were among resources deployed in the response, which tracked suspects to a building at 310 First Avenue, early Monday afternoon. They say four suspects, including one who came out on the roof with a gun, were taken into custody.

Sections of First Avenue and Wendell Street were closed down during the incident