Traveling Music 4-23-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
4-23-17
Concert ahead: Liz Vice, Saturday, April 29, 7:30 PM at the PAC in Anchorage, Sunday, April 30, 7 PM at the Glenn Massay Theater in Palmer
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Truly Today
Liz Vice / Josh White
There’s A Light
Ramseur Records
4:16
The Angels Laid Him Away
Rhiannon Giddens / Missisippi John Hurt
Freedom HIghway
Nonesuch
2:45
What Are Those Things (With Big Black Wings)
Session Americana with Jefferson Hamer / D. Frazier, A. Owens
Great Shakes
www.JeffersonHamer.com
2:45
Dream of Me
Alison Krauss / P. Goble, B. Osborne
Windy City Deluxe
Capitol Records
4:03
Crow Molly / Ship in the Clouds (instrumentals)
Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard, Norman Edmonds
Dreamer’s Waltz
Rounder
3:30
Little Bird
The Immigrant Band / John Doyle and Ashley Davis
The Immigrant Band
Yodel-Ay-Hee
5:32
Julie
Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens
Freedom HIghway
Nonesuch
4:28
Abide
Liz Vice / Josh White
There’s A Light
Ramseur Records
3:30
Losing You
Alison Krauss / P. Havet, J. Renard, C. Sigman
Windy City
Capitol Records
2:52
Stay Single If You Can
The Immigrant Band / John Herrman
The Immigrant Band
Yodel-Ay-Hee
2:43
Mind the Gap (instrumental)
Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard
Dreamer’s Waltz
Rounder
3:03
Barefoot Sailors
Session Americana with Jefferson Hamer / Ry Cavanagh, Jefferson Hamer
Great Shakes
www.JeffersonHamer.com
4:23
At The Purchaser’s Option
Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens, Joey Ryan
Freedom HIghway
Nonesuch
4:15
My Boy Willie
The Immigrant Band / Traditional
The Immigrant Band
Yodel-Ay-Hee
4:42