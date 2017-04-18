Traveling Music 4-23-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

4-23-17

Concert ahead: Liz Vice, Saturday, April 29, 7:30 PM at the PAC in Anchorage, Sunday, April 30, 7 PM at the Glenn Massay Theater in Palmer

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Truly Today

Liz Vice / Josh White

There’s A Light

Ramseur Records

4:16

The Angels Laid Him Away

Rhiannon Giddens / Missisippi John Hurt

Freedom HIghway

Nonesuch

2:45

What Are Those Things (With Big Black Wings)

Session Americana with Jefferson Hamer / D. Frazier, A. Owens

Great Shakes

www.JeffersonHamer.com

2:45

Dream of Me

Alison Krauss / P. Goble, B. Osborne

Windy City Deluxe

Capitol Records

4:03

Crow Molly / Ship in the Clouds (instrumentals)

Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard, Norman Edmonds

Dreamer’s Waltz

Rounder

3:30

Little Bird

The Immigrant Band / John Doyle and Ashley Davis

The Immigrant Band

Yodel-Ay-Hee

5:32

Julie

Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens

Freedom HIghway

Nonesuch

4:28

Abide

Liz Vice / Josh White

There’s A Light

Ramseur Records

3:30

Losing You

Alison Krauss / P. Havet, J. Renard, C. Sigman

Windy City

Capitol Records

2:52

Stay Single If You Can

The Immigrant Band / John Herrman

The Immigrant Band

Yodel-Ay-Hee

2:43

Mind the Gap (instrumental)

Scott Nygaard / Scott Nygaard

Dreamer’s Waltz

Rounder

3:03

Barefoot Sailors

Session Americana with Jefferson Hamer / Ry Cavanagh, Jefferson Hamer

Great Shakes

www.JeffersonHamer.com

4:23

At The Purchaser’s Option

Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens, Joey Ryan

Freedom HIghway

Nonesuch

4:15

My Boy Willie

The Immigrant Band / Traditional

The Immigrant Band

Yodel-Ay-Hee

4:42