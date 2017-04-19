Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

<p style=”text-align: center;”>Stories are posted on the <a href=”http://www.alaskapublic.org/aprn/”>APRN news</a> page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via <a href=”http://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/mailverify?uri=aprn-news”>email</a>, <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/aprn-alaska-news/id264469573?mt=2″>podcast</a> and <a href=”http://feeds.aprn.org/aprn-news”>RSS</a>. Follow us on <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/alaskapublic”>Facebook at alaskapublic.org</a> and on <a href=”https://www.twitter.com/aprn”>Twitter @aprn</a></p>

LISTEN NOW

F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska…again

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For the second time in two days, Russian long-range bombers flew past the coast of Alaska. It’s a surprising development that comes after nearly two years without any similar incidents. But military officials in Alaska say it isn’t cause for alarm.

All smiles for Rep. Young in Eagle River

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Around the country, Republican Congress members are dogged by protestors hoping to stir up resistance to President Trump’s agenda. But at Wednesday’s Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce luncheon, a friendly crowd greeted Alaska Congressman Don Young.

Murkowski meets with students, seniors but no town hall

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s senior U.S. senator spent Wednesday in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough but has no events open to the public scheduled during the Senate’s recess.

DOC offers new way to treat opioid addictions

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s Department of Corrections is trying a new tactic to stop the opioid epidemic: offering Vivitrol shots. It’s a monthly injection that curbs cravings for heroin and other drugs and stops people from getting high.

Senate passes survivors’ benefits bill, allowing municipalities to opt out

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The survivors of state employed police and firefighters who die in the line of duty would receive health insurance under a bill the Senate passed Wednesday.

New assistant district attorney taking the reins at Dillingham office

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Dillingham’s new assistant district attorney is in town this week as part of a transition to take over the caseload. His arrival comes after a two year fight to keep the local DA’s office open and staffed with a prosecutor in town.

Alaska pretrial services might see change

Caroline Halter, KTOO – Juneau

At any given time over a quarter of the beds in Alaska prisons are occupied by people who haven’t been convicted of a crime. That’s according to the Alaska Judicial Council. That may change in the coming months as a result of one piece of 2016’s Senate Bill 91 that establishes pretrial services.

Fairbanks school name voted out

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Badger Road Elementary school in North Pole will transition to a new name this summer. The Fairbanks North Star School District board voted Tuesday to rename the school Midnight Sun Elementary, but as KUAC’s Robert Hannon reports, the board nearly backed away from changing the Badger name, which links the school to a pedophile.

Anchorage assembly says goodbye to some members

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

During a meeting last night, the Anchorage Assembly certified the results of this month’s municipal elections. And it was also the last time the body’s current members will all share the dais. Though the Assembly deals mostly with the dry nuts and bolts of municipal governance, the occasion was a rare glimpse of personality and sentiment.

Statewide Trails Conference focuses on sustainable trails

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Statewide Trails Conference opens Thursday in Anchorage and will focus on issues such as making trails sustainable and active transportation. It brings together land managers, trail users, and trail builders for a three-day event.