Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 21, 2017

Tugboat carrying over 300 lbs of oil sinks in Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

A tugboat with more than 300 gallons of oil aboard sank Thursday night in Sitka.

Air pollution violations will cost seafood processing plant $3.2 million

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

A seafood processing plant in Unalaska is on the hook for $3.2 million for breaking air pollution regulations.

Four men sentenced over 500 hours community service for 2015 walrus killings

Shady Grove Oliver, Arctic Sounder

Four Point Hope men have been sentenced for the 2015 illegal killing and waste of walruses on the Arctic Slope.

Billions in maintenance fees loom as legislature continues to debate budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

As lawmakers debate how to pay for the state budget for this year and into the future, there is a growing problem. There’s $1.84 billion dollars in maintenance to state-owned facilities that has been put off.

Russian planes detected off Alaska 4 times this week

Associated Press

The U.S. military says Russian military aircraft have approached the coast of Alaska four times this week, and U.S. fighter jets intercepted them twice.

1,900-acre fire spreads across Northwest Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A wildfire is burning in a remote area of northwest Alaska. The Alaska Fire Service reports that the Zane Hills Fire was discovered this week, and mapped at 1,900 acres.

New study looks at relocating communities affected by climate change

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In coming decades, researchers predict climate change could displace millions of people across the country, as rising sea levels and erosion hit coastal communities. And as policymakers start to grapple with that reality, there’s a specific phrase making the rounds: “managed retreat.” In other words, relocating whole neighborhoods or communities — and retreating from the coast. A new study looks at examples around the world — including some in Alaska.

Author tackles conservation and climate change in new book

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a new memoir, Alaskan author Kate Troll tackles the issue of conservation and climate change. The book is called The Great Unconformity: Reflections on Hope in an Imperiled World.

March for Science to commence this weekend in Anchorage

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Across the world, scientists are taking part in the March for Science on Saturday. There are ten marches planned in communities around Alaska. And in the state’s largest city, hundreds of people are expected to participate.

AK: How to be an Alaskan Ninja Warrior

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

What do you get when you mix reality television with an obstacle course? American Ninja Warrior. Now in it’s 9th season, the show is a glitzy display of human strength that one former competitor has decided to take off the road system. Cody Johnston operates a ninja-style training gym in Sitka that he practices at with his family.

49 Voices: Xavior Love of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Xavior Love in Anchorage. Love is an aspiring actor from Bartlett High school. He also works part time at a movie theater.