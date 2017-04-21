Author tackles conservation and climate change in new book

In a new memoir, Alaskan author Kate Troll tackles the issue of conservation and climate change. The book is called The Great Unconformity: Reflections on Hope in an Imperiled World.

She says the unusual title comes from a geological point of interest she discovered on a 27 day raft trip in the Grand Canyon.

Kate Troll is the author of a new memoir called The Great Unconformity: Reflections on Hope in an Imperiled World. She’s holding a book signing at UAA on Monday, April 24th from 5 to 7. And she’s speaking tomorrow, (Sat) at the March for Science in Anchorage.