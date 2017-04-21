Strangely, the coming of spring and return of light in Alaska doesn’t clear the darkness for some people. Suicide statistics get worse this time of year. On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll meet Alaskans who are trying to lift that darkness, and to help the rest learn to protect our friends and loved ones from the terrible mistake of suicide.
HOSTS: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Lisa Terwilliger, Care Team Coordinator at UAA
- Dennis Lasley, Alaska Coordinator for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
LINKS:
- The Care Team at UAA, promoting student support and awareness
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Alaska suicide hotlines
- Alaska DHSS Community-Based Suicide Prevention Program
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 26 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
