Suicide prevention

By -

Strangely, the coming of spring and return of light in Alaska doesn’t clear the darkness for some people. Suicide statistics get worse this time of year. On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll meet Alaskans who are trying to lift that darkness, and to help the rest learn to protect our friends and loved ones from the terrible mistake of suicide.

 

HOSTS:   Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Terwilliger, Care Team Coordinator at UAA
  • Dennis Lasley, Alaska Coordinator for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LINKS: 

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) hometown@alaskapublic.org
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 26 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleThe Arab fall and Egyptian politics
Next articleMcNeil River Bears
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR