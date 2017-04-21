Traveling Music 4-30-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
4-30-17
Upcoming Concerts:
Dougie MacLean: Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer
Sunday May 14, 7 PM Sydney Lawrence Theater / PAC
Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Life Without Susanna
Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
4:10
We Could Fly
Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell
Freedom Highway
Nonesuch
4:52
I’m Tied To Ya’
Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
3:59
Come Love Come
Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens
Freedom Highway
Nonesuch
5:19
Nashville 1972
Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
3:52
Hey Bebe
Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens
Freedom Highway
Nonesuch
3:19
Donal Og
Eamon O’Leary, Jefferson Hamer / Traditional
The Murphy Beds
www.murphybedsmusic.com
5:26
Caledonia
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
The Essential Dougie MacLean
www.dougiemaclean.com
5:01
Cooksferry Queen
Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson
Live from Austin, Texas
New West Records
3:28
Singing Land
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
The Essential Dougie MacLean
www.dougiemaclean.com
4:25
Ready For The Storm
Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean
The Essential Dougie MacLean
www.dougiemaclean.com
3:46
Persuasion
Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson
Live from Austin, Texas
New West Records
4:09