Traveling Music 4-30-17

By -

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

4-30-17

Upcoming Concerts:

Dougie MacLean:  Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer

Sunday May 14, 7 PM Sydney Lawrence Theater / PAC

 

Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Life Without Susanna

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

4:10

 

We Could Fly

Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell

Freedom Highway

Nonesuch

4:52

 

I’m Tied To Ya’

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

3:59

 

Come Love Come

Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens

Freedom Highway

Nonesuch

5:19

 

Nashville 1972

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

3:52

 

Hey Bebe

Rhiannon Giddens / Rhiannon Giddens

Freedom Highway

Nonesuch

3:19

 

Donal Og

Eamon O’Leary, Jefferson Hamer / Traditional

The Murphy Beds

www.murphybedsmusic.com

5:26

 

Caledonia

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

The Essential Dougie MacLean

www.dougiemaclean.com

5:01

 

Cooksferry Queen

Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson

Live from Austin, Texas

New West Records

3:28

 

Singing Land

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

The Essential Dougie MacLean

www.dougiemaclean.com

4:25

 

Ready For The Storm

Dougie MacLean / Dougie MacLean

The Essential Dougie MacLean

www.dougiemaclean.com

3:46

 

Persuasion

Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson

Live from Austin, Texas

New West Records

4:09

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR