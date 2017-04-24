Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

APD chief announces departure and his replacement

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

At a press conference today, Anchorage’s Police Chief Chris Tolley announced he’s stepping down.

Legislature stuck in a stalemate as conference committees remain short on members

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature appears to be stuck. The House and Senate haven’t named members to the conference committees that would meet to resolve the two chambers’ differences. Until that happens, the fate of the state’s budget remains uncertain.

Two Washington climbers first to conquer Denali this year

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The young climbing season on Denali has already yielded its first successful summit trip.

Number of deadly strep cases down in Alaska, but health officials still on watch

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Public health workers may have turned the corner on an outbreak of Group A streptococcus in Anchorage and Fairbanks that has killed five people and caused others to undergo amputations.

State funding cuts to University of Alaska could deeply impact rural campuses

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

University of Alaska campuses are bracing for change as the University system faces up to $22 million in cuts from the state. University administration are entertaining several different long-term options to reduce the costs, which they are calling Strategic Pathways. Some of the options would could have profound effects on higher education in rural Alaska.

Two thousand people March for Science in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

About 2,000 people participated in the March for Science in Anchorage on Saturday. Participants carried signs talking about scientific contributions to medicine, such as “Got the Plague?! Ya, me neither! Thank a scientist!” Other signs addressed the impacts of climate change saying “There is no Planet B” and “The oceans are rising and so are we.”

UAA starting surgical technology program in response to industry need

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage is in the final stages of starting a new program that focuses on positions that assist doctors during surgery. It’s called the surgical technology program, and the curriculum will train students for difficult-to-fill positions in the state’s health care industry.

User fees to be added to over a dozen Interior State Park facilities

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s going to cost to access some interior State Park facilities, where access was free in the past.

Preseason Yukon king salmon projections slightly up from last year

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

Last year, Yukon River subsistence fishermen got their first chance to target king salmon since 2012. More of the same might occur this year, as preseason projections for the 2017 Yukon king run suggest a slight improvement over last year.

Ask a Climatologist: Reflecting on an unexpectedly decent winter

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Winter is more or less over in most of Alaska. And if you like that kind of thing- winter, that is — it was pretty decent in much of the state. But climatologist Brian Brettschneider, with our Ask a Climatologist segment said don’t get used to it.