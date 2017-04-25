Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate majority not pleased with prospect of income tax as public testimony begins

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Senators gave the proposed income tax a cool reception earlier today.

Former Goose Creek prison corrections officer sentenced in drug conspiracy

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A former Department of Corrections officer convicted of smuggling drugs into Goose Creek Correctional Center was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in federal prison.

ACLU files lawsuit against city of Homer over proposed recalls

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a suit against the City of Homer. The suit targets the proposed recall of three Homer City Council Members.

Senator Dan Sullivan attends Homer meet-and-greet

Carolyn Norton, KBBI – Homer

Senator Dan Sullivan visited Homer for a meet-and-greet Friday (April 21) afternoon. It was one of the few opportunities the general public of Southcentral Alaska had to confront the senator during the two-week Congressional recess that just ended.

Bill requiring nonresident caribou hunters to have guides meets opposition

Tyler Stup, KNOM – Nome

House bill 211 sponsored by Kiana Democrat Dean Westlake met opposition in a house session early Monday afternoon.

Fire marshal: Youths confess to Twin Lakes playground fire

Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The two teenagers arrested for setting the Twin Lakes playground on fire Monday have confessed, and Juneau’s fire marshal has completed his investigation.

Mat-Su Borough budget shrinking as population grows

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s budget proposal is out and it’s smaller than last year.

Fairbanks City Council ponders Polaris building

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

The fate of the Polaris building drew public testimony at a Fairbanks City Council last night, as an ordinance to keep the long vacant downtown high rise under city control was considered. Many who addressed the council spoke against plans to demolish the neglected former hotel.

How should close-flying Russian planes be addressed?

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Last week, Russian military planes flew near Alaska’s coast on four separate occasions. American military intercepted two of the flights and Canadian fighters joined their U.S. counterparts during the fourth intercept. All were legal, in international airspace and American military leaders have downplayed concern.

Coast Guard rescues three seal hunters off coast of Hooper Bay

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

39-year-old Joseph Lake texted his brother-in-law Friday evening, saying that he, his cousin and nephew were anchored in the Bering Sea. Lake had just ran out of gas, had five-percent battery on his phone, and had just barely drifted into cell phone range.

Calista region looks to Kuskokwim Bay villages for energy innovation

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

How can the Calista region reduce its fossil fuel use, increase energy efficiency, and use those changes to create jobs? That’s the question a group of YK Delta communities and energy organizations gathered in Bethel on Wednesday to begin answering. For direction and inspiration, the group turned to four villages on Kuskokwim Bay where those goals are already happening.