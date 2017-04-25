How should close-flying Russian planes be addressed?

Last week, Russian military planes flew near Alaska’s coast on four separate occasions. American military intercepted two of the flights and Canadian fighters joined their U.S. counterparts during the fourth intercept. All were legal, in international airspace and American military leaders have downplayed concern.

Heather Conley is the senior Vice President for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC. She said these Russian incursions are meant to test U.S. military readiness.

