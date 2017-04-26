Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Anchorage police determine one man responsible for 5 killings last summer

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Police in Anchorage say they’ve determined that a single person was responsible for a wave of killings over the summer.

Alaska governor tries to force lawmakers to weigh nominees

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is trying to force legislators to consider his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts.

In public testimony, most support state income tax bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The prospect of having a state income tax in Alaska for the first time in 37 years drew passionate responses both in favor and opposed during public testimony on Tuesday.

State’s biggest military training exercise takes off next week

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The skies above the Interior and Southcentral Alaska will get a lot busier starting next week, when Northern Edge 2017 gets under way. It’ll be the biggest military-training exercise to be held this year in Alaska.

Southeast Alaska hatchery to reopen with new owner

Associared Press

A hatchery in a small southeast Alaska community that closed down under a mountain of debt in 2014 has been purchased by a nonprofit organization that plans to produce chum and Chinook salmon at the site.

With loss of leader, Alaska Commons faces uncertain future

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An influential web-site in Alaska lost its driving force earlier this week. For several years, Alaska Commons has brought news and commentary with a left-leaning perspective to tens of thousands of readers. With the departure of its managing editor, the group’s future remains unclear.

Wrangell’s Happy Cannabis given go-ahead, but its doors will remain closed

Aaron Bolton, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s only proposed pot business has been given the go-ahead, pending the approval of a local building permit.

Government shutdown would close Skagway’s national park at the start of cruise ship season

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

In less than a week, the first cruise ship of the season will dock in Skagway, bringing thousands of visitors to the busy Northern Lynn Canal port. But if lawmakers in Washington haven’t agreed on a spending plan by then, a government shutdown would close one popular visitor attraction – Skagway’s national park.

Alaska city to get giant egg-shaped aircraft by 2019

Associated Press

A company looking to bring a football field-sized airship to Alaska is planning to use it to transport liquefied natural gas to the state’s rural areas.

Mariculture poised to come of age in Alaska

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Alaska’s mariculture industry is in its infancy, compared to other regions of the world, but it has the potential to be much larger — maybe worth as much as $1 billion within three decades.

Two dead squid in two weeks: Coincidence?

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The novelty of seeing a jumbo squid in Unalaska is not wearing off: a second one washed ashore Monday night.

Remote controlled kayaks ready for research at LeConte Glacier

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

LeConte Glacier near Petersburg has been the focus of a lot of research lately. It’s the southern-most tide water glacier in the northern hemisphere and scientists have been studying it to give them a better idea of glacial retreat and sea level rise around the world. But to get close to the glacier, which is constantly calving, a team of scientists is relying on unmanned, remote controlled kayaks.