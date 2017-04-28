Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 28, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump lifts ban on Arctic offshore drilling

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The president has signed an order lifting a ban Obama imposed on drilling off Alaska’s Arctic shores. Environmental groups say the ban is permanent. Expect a lawsuit.

Secretary Tillerson to attend Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be in Fairbanks next month during the Week of the Arctic. Fairbanks Borough Mayor Special Assistant Jeff Stepp broke the news at a Borough Assembly meeting Thursday night.

Oil prices shrink budget gap, but lawmakers remain far apart

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The state’s budget problem is shrinking, but it may not be enough to resolve differences between the Senate and House.

Mat-Su Borough Assembly asked for more school funding

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

On Thursday night, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly held it’s third and final public hearing on its annual budget at a special meeting in Willow.

Salmon fishing predictions look bleak for Alaska inlet

Associated Press

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s commercial sockeye salmon outlook this year is predicting Upper Cook Inlet fishermen will have their lowest harvest in the past 15 years.

Southeast Alaska tribal government moves into defense contracts

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Southeast Alaska’s regional tribal government is developing its business side.

Century old mystery unlocked from Antarctic glacier

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Colorado College have unraveled the mystery of a red waterfall in Antarctica. The research unveils mechanisms potentially at work in other polar glaciers.

AK: From tree to cream; how birch syrup makes its way to dessert bowls

Daysha Eaton, APRN – Anchorage

The chartreuse leaves of the birch tree are one of the first signs of spring in Southcentral Alaska. But for a few weeks before the leaves unfurl the trees offer a sweet treat –a watery liquid that when tapped and boiled down turns into a rich, nutty syrup. Birch syrup is becoming a favorite flavor in the state’s budding local food scene.

49 Voices: Taylor Holman of Unalaska

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

This week we’re hearing from Taylor Holman in Unalaska. Holman is a high school senior and placed first place in Alaska’s Russian Language competition this year.