Having a child with a severe emotional or behavioral problem is a challenging thing for a family. Social anxiety, anger outbursts, depression, and low self esteem, isolation, and electronics obsession can all be very real problems for young children and teens. Parents often find themselves desperate for answers that are often difficult to come by. Where should you turn to find help if you are worried about your child’s emotional wellness and what should you expect from treatment providers working with your child? On the next program, child and adolescent therapist Lori Houston, joins Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, for a discussion about childhood mental health.

Listeners are especially encouraged to take advantage of this program to call in or email any questions related to childhood mental health and wellness.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Lori Houston, LCSW has been healing children, teens, and adults with play, expressive arts, skills, mindfulness, and EMDR in the Mat-Su Valley for 22 years.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 01, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 01, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

