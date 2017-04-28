Arctic Entries this month brings you: Epic Fail: Stories of Screw-Ups, Mix-Ups, and Clean-Ups. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Joshua Bassett – Who Dis?
- Kate Eisses – Index Cards & Mr. Sketch Markers
- Jaron Saturnino – The Worst Alaskan
- Joe Meehan – The Wave
- Ira Perman – My First Visit to Whittier
- Adyson Hayden – Two Types of Fun
- Nick Jenkins – They’re Only Sausages!
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 02, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts