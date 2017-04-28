Join Alaska Common Ground as they host a series of panels of local experts and citizens exploring transportation issues and solutions. In this panel discussion titled: How does transportation planning work and how do I engage? they’ll take on issues that affect us locally and what it takes to make changes, both through policy and government collaboration.

SPEAKERS:

Lois Epstein – Engineer, Former Director of the AK Transportation Priorities Project

– Engineer, Former Director of the AK Transportation Priorities Project Jennifer Witt – Former planner, AK DOT&PF Alaska Common Ground Witt

– Former planner, AK DOT&PF Alaska Common Ground Witt Anne Brooks – Brooks and Associates

– Brooks and Associates Jessica Smith – Planner, Mat-Su Borough 2017 LRTP RoadShow

MODERATOR:

John Parsi – ACG Board Member

HOST: Alaska Common Ground

LINKS:

RECORDED: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

