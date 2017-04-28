Revisiting beach and creek cleanup

A few years ago Charles got interested in a group that was cleaning up marine debris from beaches in Prince William Sound. He volunteered, and was blown away by what a rewarding experience it was to pick up trash. Many of us have spent plenty of time in the wilderness, but this was unique, because it felt like we could improve the place, the kind of place that normally is way too good to ever be improved by human hands. Unfortunately, garbage is everywhere, especially in our waterways. But you can make a difference! When you help get rid of it, you feel like you are re-creating something magnificent. On the next show we’re revisiting the topic of beach cleanup, both on the wild, outer coast where stuff is washing up from Japan, and on our beaches here in Anchorage. We’ll also talk about creek cleanup too, which is coming up shortly, when we get to tend to our own back yard.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 04, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. AKDT

