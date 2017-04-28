Utility unification

For a region with a relatively small population, south central Alaska has a lot of electric utilities and power plants, and that costs you extra money on your bills. On the Next Hometown Alaska, we’ll host the heads of our Anchorage power utilities and a business leader to learn about rising power costs and new efforts to fix the problem. Please join us with your questions.

HOSTS: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Bill Popp, CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

Bill Popp, CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Lee Thibert, CEO, Chugach Electric

Lee Thibert, CEO, Chugach Electric
Mark Johnston, General Manager, ML&P

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 03 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

