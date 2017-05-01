Algo Nuevo April 30, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, April 30, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

514

l Gaviloncito

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB Music

403

Jump in the Line

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB Music

323

Despedida

The Nite Daters

Tribute to Our Bands

RR Music

353

Necesito Una Companera

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

340

Dona Juana

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

312

La Cama De Piedra

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

332

Las Isabeles

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

449

La Puerta Negra

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

430

El Barrenquillero

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

404

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

342

Las Hijas De Don Simon

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

347

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

435

Rancheras Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1215

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

409

Buenos Amigos

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

447

Todavia Te Quiero

David Olivares

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

337

Mama

Siggno

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

424

Vivir Sin Ti

Jay Perez

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

330

Mi Sueno Fue Mentira

Grupo Mazz

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

430

Atrevate

Elida Reyna Featuring Solido

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

329

Together

Tierra

Latin Oldies

Thump Records

418

Doce Rosas

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

402

The Wild Side of Life

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

619

One Life to Live

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

552

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

431

La Negra Tomasa

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

459

Linda Morena

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

338

Besame Mucho

Rumores

Livin Life

Key of E

407

Rosa Maria

Rumores

Livin Life

Key of E

319

Soy Como Las Palomitas

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

319

Florecita Linda Rosa

The Dave Maestas Band

Vanse De Mis Padres

ATM

358

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

348

El Taconazo

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key Loc

319

Cien Anos

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key Loc

339

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1118