Algo Nuevo April 30, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, April 30, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
514
l Gaviloncito
La Tropa F
No Regrets
VMB Music
403
Jump in the Line
La Tropa F
No Regrets
VMB Music
323
Despedida
The Nite Daters
Tribute to Our Bands
RR Music
353
Necesito Una Companera
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
340
Dona Juana
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM
312
La Cama De Piedra
Bob Gallarza
Select Trax Vol. II
On the Edge
332
Las Isabeles
Bob Gallarza
Select Trax Vol. II
On the Edge
449
La Puerta Negra
Bob Gallarza
Select Trax Vol. II
On the Edge
430
El Barrenquillero
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
404
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
342
Las Hijas De Don Simon
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
347
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435
Rancheras Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1215
La Carcacha
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
409
Buenos Amigos
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
447
Todavia Te Quiero
David Olivares
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
337
Mama
Siggno
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
424
Vivir Sin Ti
Jay Perez
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
330
Mi Sueno Fue Mentira
Grupo Mazz
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
430
Atrevate
Elida Reyna Featuring Solido
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
329
Together
Tierra
Latin Oldies
Thump Records
418
Doce Rosas
Lorenzo Antonio
En Vivo
Striking
402
The Wild Side of Life
Lorenzo Antonio
En Vivo
Striking
619
One Life to Live
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
552
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
431
La Negra Tomasa
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
459
Linda Morena
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
338
Besame Mucho
Rumores
Livin Life
Key of E
407
Rosa Maria
Rumores
Livin Life
Key of E
319
Soy Como Las Palomitas
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
319
Florecita Linda Rosa
The Dave Maestas Band
Vanse De Mis Padres
ATM
358
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
348
El Taconazo
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key Loc
319
Cien Anos
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key Loc
339
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1118