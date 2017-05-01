Algo Nuevo April 30, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, April 30, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

514

 

l Gaviloncito

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB Music

403

 

Jump in the Line

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB Music

323

 

Despedida

The Nite Daters

Tribute to Our Bands

RR Music

353

 

Necesito Una Companera

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

340

 

Dona Juana

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM

312

 

La Cama De Piedra

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

332

 

Las Isabeles

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

449

 

La Puerta Negra

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax Vol. II

On the Edge

430

 

El Barrenquillero

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

404

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

342

 

Las Hijas De Don Simon

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

347

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

435

 

Rancheras Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1215

 

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

409

 

Buenos Amigos

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

447

 

Todavia Te Quiero

David Olivares

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

337

 

Mama

Siggno

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

424

 

Vivir Sin Ti

Jay Perez

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

330

Mi Sueno Fue Mentira

Grupo Mazz

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

430

 

Atrevate

Elida Reyna Featuring Solido

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

329

 

Together

Tierra

Latin Oldies

Thump Records

418

 

Doce Rosas

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

402

 

The Wild Side of Life

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

619

 

One Life to Live

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

552

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

431

 

La Negra Tomasa

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

459

 

Linda Morena

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

338

 

Besame Mucho

Rumores

Livin Life

Key of E

407

 

Rosa Maria

Rumores

Livin Life

Key of E

319

 

Soy Como Las Palomitas

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

319

 

Florecita Linda Rosa

The Dave Maestas Band

Vanse De Mis Padres

ATM

358

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

348

 

El Taconazo

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key Loc

319

 

Cien Anos

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key Loc

339

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

 

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1118

 

