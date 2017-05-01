Ice-out guessing game in Nenana searches for winner as ice moves

The ice on the Tanana River moved at Nenana today toppling and pushing the Nenana Ice Classic tripod enough to trip the clock in the annual ice-out guessing game.

The official stop time was noon Alaska Standard Time — that’s an hour behind the current daylight savings time.

Ice Classic organizers said they are still loading tickets into their data base, and will contact the winner or winners who guessed the correct date and time once they have finished checking the entries for accuracy.

This year’s jackpot is $267,444.