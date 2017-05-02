Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State troopers leading efforts to recover pilot from crash site south of Chigniks

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Authorities have shifted into recovery operations for a pilot killed south of the Chigniks on Monday. Gabriele Cianetti, 54, was the only occupant in a Grant Aviation Cessna 208B Caravan that crashed into a mountain on its way to Perryville.

National omnibus bill contains Mental Health Trust-Tongass land trade

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A bill to fund the federal government through September is on the move in Congress, and it includes a long-sought land trade in Southeast Alaska.

Alaska Native representatives offer support for income tax

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Representatives of two regional Alaska Native tribal organizations offered support for an income or another progressive tax Tuesday.

Senate and House leaders provide different plans on addressing oil and gas tax credits

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

One of the sticking points between the House and Senate this session is a disagreement over changes to the state’s oil and gas tax and credit structure. Ranking members of both the Senate and the House seem to agree that the state needs to break free of a system that will leave it owing nearly $700 million dollars in cash payments to oil companies by the end of the year. But Senate Republicans have completely rewritten the House’s version of a reform bill.

17-foot python loose in Meadow Lakes, Mat-Su animal control warns

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Mat-Su animal control said a 100-pound python is on the loose in Meadow Lakes.

Northern Edge military exercise takes to Alaska’s sea, air and land

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The massive training exercise called Northern Edge is back in Alaska.

Fairbanks North Star Borough looks to address F-35 deployments on community

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is contracting for a plan to address community impacts of the Air Force’s deployment of F-35 fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base.

How do retreating glaciers hit marine populations?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Southeast Alaska is home to hundreds of glaciers and a lucrative fishing industry. And as those glaciers retreat, the freshwater they send into the ocean could begin to dry up. Scientists are trying to figure out how that will impact the marine environment.

Haines master carver unveils carving honoring veterans

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Tlingit master carver Wayne Price is well-known for his art in Alaska. He’s carved close to 40 totems that stand throughout Southeast. But until recently, none of Price’s totems stood in Haines, where he lives. Art created for the local veteran’s village changes that.

Alyssa London to showcase Tlingit design at Miss USA pageant

Emily Russell, KCAW – Sitka

In less than two weeks, Miss USA will be crowned and one of the hopeful contestants is from Southeast Alaska. 27-year-old Alyssa London touched down in Las Vegas earlier this week to prepare for the beauty pageant. She was crowned Miss Alaska USA earlier this year and is the first Tlingit woman to hold that title.