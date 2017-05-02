Fairbanks North Star Borough looks to address F-35 deployments on community

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is contracting for a plan to address community impacts of the Air Force’s deployment of F-35 fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base.

Listen now

The borough assembly voted to approve funding for the study at a meeting Thursday, during which special assistant to the mayor Jeff Stepp outlined key issues.

“The regional housing gaps that might exist, the fiscal impact of 3,500 new people and $500 million in spending coming into our community,” Stepp listed. “Impact on education, transportation, planning and zoning public utilities and infrastructure, public safety and emergency services. Health and social services, quality of life, workforce development and regional coordination.”

The assembly ordinance awards a $358,000 contract to Arcadis Corporation to do the study — with more than $200,000 coming from a federal grant.

The Air Force is beginning new construction at Eielson in anticipation of the arrival of the first F-35s in 2020.