Rep. Young mum on health care bill

Alaska Congressman Don Young isn’t staking out any position on the latest proposals by his Republican colleagues to replace the Affordable Care Act. His office says Young has no new comments on the bill.

Young was also quiet in March, ahead of a vote on a previous health care bill. After that vote was cancelled for lack of Republican support, Young declared victory and said the bill would’ve been bad for Alaskans.

The Alaska Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education is among those urging Young to reject the Republican health care bill, at least as it stood at the start of the week. In a letter to Young, the Council said removing protection for pre-existing conditions would allow insurers to deny coverage to 160,000 Alaskans by pricing them out of the market.

One amendment House Republicans are considering would provide $8 billion over five years to bring down the cost of premiums for patients who are expensive to insure.

Under President Obama’s signature health care law, insurance companies can’t deny coverage or charge more based on a person’s medical history.