Traveling Music 5-7-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

5-7-17

Upcoming Concerts:

Dougie MacLean: Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer

Sunday May 14, 7 PM Sydney Lawrence Theater / PAC

Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Gloomy Winter

Dougie Maclean / Robert Tanahill

The Essential Dougie Maclean

www.dougiemaclean.com

3:59

Schoolday’s Over

Damien Dempsey / Ewan MacColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:04

Standing on the Shore

Solas (with Moira Smiley) / Traditional

Solas: All These Years

THL Records

4:32

We’ll Be Together Again

Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean

The Essential Dougie Maclean

www.dougiemaclean.com

5:20

Walking the Long Miles Home

Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson: Live From Austin Texas

New West Records

4:01

Early One Morning

Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy adapted traditional lyrics

Somewhere

www.blixstreet.com

2:20

Dry My Tears and Move On

Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson: Live From Austin Texas

New West Records

3:47

Somewhere

Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy

Somewhere

www.blixstreet.com

4:56

All I Left Behind

Emmy Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt / Kate McGarrigle, Anna McGarrigle,

Emmylou Harris

Live on KSWM

Laser Media

3:42

I Can’t Talk About It Now

Andrea Zonn / Bill Lloyd, Andrea Zonn

Rise

Compass Records

3:06

As I Went Out Walking

Solas (with Moira Smiley) / Traditional

Solas: All These Years

THL Records

4:09

She Will Find Me

Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean

The Essential Dougie Maclean

www.dougiemaclean.com

5:19

The Joy of Living

David Gray / Ewan MacColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:40