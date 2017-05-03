Traveling Music 5-7-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
5-7-17
Upcoming Concerts:
Dougie MacLean: Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer
Sunday May 14, 7 PM Sydney Lawrence Theater / PAC
Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Gloomy Winter
Dougie Maclean / Robert Tanahill
The Essential Dougie Maclean
www.dougiemaclean.com
3:59
Schoolday’s Over
Damien Dempsey / Ewan MacColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:04
Standing on the Shore
Solas (with Moira Smiley) / Traditional
Solas: All These Years
THL Records
4:32
We’ll Be Together Again
Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean
The Essential Dougie Maclean
www.dougiemaclean.com
5:20
Walking the Long Miles Home
Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson
Richard Thompson: Live From Austin Texas
New West Records
4:01
Early One Morning
Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy adapted traditional lyrics
Somewhere
www.blixstreet.com
2:20
Dry My Tears and Move On
Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson
Richard Thompson: Live From Austin Texas
New West Records
3:47
Somewhere
Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy
Somewhere
www.blixstreet.com
4:56
All I Left Behind
Emmy Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt / Kate McGarrigle, Anna McGarrigle,
Emmylou Harris
Live on KSWM
Laser Media
3:42
I Can’t Talk About It Now
Andrea Zonn / Bill Lloyd, Andrea Zonn
Rise
Compass Records
3:06
As I Went Out Walking
Solas (with Moira Smiley) / Traditional
Solas: All These Years
THL Records
4:09
She Will Find Me
Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean
The Essential Dougie Maclean
www.dougiemaclean.com
5:19
The Joy of Living
David Gray / Ewan MacColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:40