Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Rep. Young votes for health care bill, says he won pledges for more

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A bill to replace the Affordable Care Act squeaked through the U.S. House today, with help from Alaska Rep. Don Young. He denounced a prior version as bad for Alaska. Now he says he’s won assurances there’ll be more for the state.

Murkowski: Senate had duty to approve spending bill, avoid government shutdown

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski on Thursday touted the Senate’s passing of a spending bill, avoiding a possible government shutdown.

With two weeks remaining, legislators still slow on budget process

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

There are two weeks remaining until the legislative session is scheduled to end, but there are few signs of progress on reaching compromises on the budget and a long-term plan to pay for it.

Hilcorp announces project to bypass oil terminal by Redoubt volcano

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

An environmental group is praising oil and gas company Hilcorp after it announced a new pipeline project in Cook Inlet. Hilcorp said the project would eliminate the need to store oil at the Drift River Terminal.

Attorneys indicate agreement close in Pebble mine lawsuit

Associated Press

Attorneys say they’re close to reaching agreement in a case brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the company pursuing a massive gold and copper mine in southwest Alaska.

Years of budget cuts hamper monitoring of Alaska earthquakes, including Monday’s

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska seismologists say continuing budget cuts are affecting their ability to quickly detect and pinpoint earthquakes.

Fifth Russian aircraft interception in a month, but experts not alarmed

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For the fifth time in less than a month, Alaska based U.S. fighter jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft.

Fairbanks Borough taking comment on budget as budget teeters near cap

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly takes public comment tonight on the proposed budget for the upcoming new fiscal year. Borough spending is up against a cap on property tax revenue, forcing a discerning look at budget priorities.

Mat-Su Borough approves budget

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Meanwhile, in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Assembly members voted to approve a roughly $400 million budget plan on Wednesday.

Off-duty Bethel police sergeant was driving vehicle that left one pedestrian dead, injured another

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

An off-duty Bethel police officer was the driver in a car accident last month that left one pedestrian injured and another dead.

State Tustumena ferry delayed to July

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The state Tustumena ferry will be out of service for longer than anticipated.

Debate continues over role of Suboxone in primary care

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Buprenorphine is one of the medications used to treat opioid addictions. A speaker at a recent medical conference in Anchorage says getting the medication to heroin users thru their primary care providers is an essential way to reduce overdose deaths. But some addiction treatment professionals in Alaska say not so fast.

Federal budget deal maintains Alaska arts funding, state lawmakers OK arts restructuring

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The federal budget deal cut by Congress includes some good news for arts in Alaska.