25-acre fire hits Delta Junction

A wildfire charred 25 acres in Delta Junction yesterday.

The Alaska Division of Forestry said state and local firefighters corralled the blaze, which raced through dry grass in breezy conditions Thursday afternoon.

The origin of the fire was a three-week-old burn pile.

Delta area fire prevention officer Gabe Pease-Madore said the property owner was on sight and tried to suppress the flames. He said the fire got away despite previously burned ground surrounding the pile. Smoke from the fire forced the closure of Nistler Road for about half an hour.

A fire crew out of Fairbanks arrived on scene later in the afternoon to mop up and search for hot spots.

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination center there have already been 55 fires so far this year. 16 of those are currently burning.