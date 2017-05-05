Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 5, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Rural House members demand apology from Rep. Eastman over abortion remarks

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska House members are demanding Rep. David Eastman apologize for saying some women are glad to become pregnant so they can receive Medicaid-funded travel to have abortions. So far, he’s declined.

Alaska Marine Highway System overseer resigns

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The person overseeing the Alaska Marine Highway System is leaving his post. Captain Mike Neussl submitted his resignation Thursday.

As fire season approaches, trees and grasses have yet to green up

Vikram Patel, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With temperatures rising and little rainfall across much of the state: fire season is here. But Alaska’s trees and grasses aren’t quite ready.

25-acre fire hits Delta Junction

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A wildfire charred 25 acres in Delta Junction yesterday.

Juneau arson investigators’ conference coincided with playground fire

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau fire marshal’s office says it’s still investigating a series of unexplained fires in the Capital City last month. Meanwhile, local investigators got some unexpected help when a popular playground was destroyed by arson.

After losing managing editor, Alaska Commons to close

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s media landscape is undergoing some changes, as an influential political website has announced its shutting down.

Cultural landscape conference focuses on Native education

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Teachers from around Southeast Alaska will gather in Juneau next month to discuss culturally responsive education.

Alaska’s first Hall of Fame teacher talks about mixing dancing and math

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For a teacher who loves nurturing confidence in students as much as he loves mathematics, being the first Alaskan to be inducted into the National Teacher’s Hall of Fame was the fitting cap on nearly 30 years of inspiring young people in Alaska and other parts of the world.

After large haul, Togiak herring fleet closes in on quota

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

After a big haul Thursday, the Togiak herring purse seine fleet is closing in quickly on its quota. As of this morning’s tally, the fleet had about 2,800 tons left to fish. Tim Sands is the area management biologist with the Department of Fish and Game.

AK: Close combat trooper training in Sitka

Emily Russell, KCAW – Sitka

Twice a year the Trooper Academy in Sitka gets a new class of recruits. Over a 15-week period they go through everything from spelling tests to target practice. They also get close combat training.

49 Voices: Nina Lee of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Nina Lee in Anchorage. On Sunday, Lee will serve as UAA’s Spring 2017 Commencement Speaker.