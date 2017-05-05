Child maltreatment: cause, effects, and prevention with Mat-Su Health Foundation

Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential, and early death. As the number of adverse childhood experiences increases, so does the risk for these outcomes. On the next Line One program the topic is the Mat-Su Health Foundation report on combating child maltreatment.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr Melissa Kemberling, Director of Programs and Elizabeth Ripley, CEO Mat-Su Health Foundation
LINKS:
- Website of the Mat-Su Health Foundation with links to programs and reports
- CDC website on child maltreatment
- CDC website dedicated to what is known about adverse childhood effects and their consequences
- An educational video series on the importance of the early years created by the Project for Babies, a former initiative of the University of Minnesota Center for Early Education and Development. The series consists of five videos, each approximately three to seven minutes in length.
- Fun video demonstrating another view of the importance of early childhood experiences and the difficulty of changing what we learn
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 08, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 08, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: