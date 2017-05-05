Child maltreatment: cause, effects, and prevention with Mat-Su Health Foundation

Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential, and early death. As the number of adverse childhood experiences increases, so does the risk for these outcomes. On the next Line One program the topic is the Mat-Su Health Foundation report on combating child maltreatment.

GUESTS:

Dr Melissa Kemberling, Director of Programs and Elizabeth Ripley, CEO Mat-Su Health Foundation

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 08, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 08, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

