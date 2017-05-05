China as #1: So what?

This week we’re examining the future of China, and its precarious position as a developing nation. This presentation was given by Damien Ma, a political analyst, and author of the book In Line Behind a Billion People: How Scarcity Will Define China’s Ascent in the Next Decade. His talk is called “China as Number One: So What?” and examines how far China has developed over the last 35 years, and where they are headed now.

Damien Ma –a Fellow and Associate Director of the Think Tank at the Paulson Institute, focused on investment and policy programs and leads on various research projects and activities. He is the co-author of the book, In Line Behind a Billion People: How Scarcity Will Define China’s Ascent in the Next Decade. He is the editor of The Economics of Air Pollution in China by Ma Jun, the chief economist of the Chinese central bank. He currently also serves as an adjunct lecturer at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.Previously, Ma was a lead China and Mongolia analyst at Eurasia Group, the political risk research and advisory firm. He specialized in analyzing the intersection between Chinese policies and markets, with a particular focus on energy and commodities, industrial policy, elite politics, US-China relations, and social policies. His advisory and analytical work served a range of clients from institutional investors and multinational corporations to the US government. Prior to joining Eurasia Group, he was a manager of publications at the US-China Business Council in Washington, DC. He also worked in public relations firm H-Line Ogilvy in Beijing, where he served major multinational clients.

Dr. Paul Dunscomb, Chair of the history department at the UAA

Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Hilton Hotel.

