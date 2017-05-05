China as #1: So what?

By -

This week we’re examining the future of China, and its precarious position as a developing nation. This presentation was given by Damien Ma, a political analyst, and author of the book In Line Behind a Billion People: How Scarcity Will Define China’s Ascent in the Next Decade. His talk is called “China as Number One: So What?” and examines how far China has developed over the last 35 years, and where they are headed now.  

 

GUESTS: 

  • Damien Ma –a Fellow and Associate Director of the Think Tank at the Paulson Institute, focused on investment and policy programs and leads on various research projects and activities. He is the co-author of the book, In Line Behind a Billion People: How Scarcity Will Define China’s Ascent in the Next Decade. He is the editor of The Economics of Air Pollution in China by Ma Jun, the chief economist of the Chinese central bank. He currently also serves as an adjunct lecturer at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.Previously, Ma was a lead China and Mongolia analyst at Eurasia Group, the political risk research and advisory firm. He specialized in analyzing the intersection between Chinese policies and markets, with a particular focus on energy and commodities, industrial policy, elite politics, US-China relations, and social policies. His advisory and analytical work served a range of clients from institutional investors and multinational corporations to the US government. Prior to joining Eurasia Group, he was a manager of publications at the US-China Business Council in Washington, DC. He also worked in public relations firm H-Line Ogilvy in Beijing, where he served major multinational clients.

INTRODUCTION:  Dr. Paul Dunscomb, Chair of the history department at the UAA

HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Hilton Hotel.

ABOUT: Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska World Affairs Council Presents updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

ALASKA WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleDeep differences remain with two weeks to go in Alaska’s legislative session
Next articleAlaska Snapshot: Opioids, heroin and public health strategies
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR