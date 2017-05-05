Creating an active transportation network

Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about building an active transportation network that can help human-powered travelers stay safe, and take advantage of all the health benefits.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Andrew Ooms, Senior Engineer with Kittelson & Associates, Inc.
- Steve Cleary, Executive Director, Alaska Trails
- Craig Lyon, Manager at the Anchorage Municipality and AMATS Coordinator
- Eric “Bork” Bork, Audio Media Content Producer for Alaska Public Media
LINKS:
- Alaska Trails organization
- Transportation page for the Anchorage Municipality
- Trail maps for all of the Anchorage Municipality
- Parks and Recreation web site
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 11, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 18, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
