Fairbanks sees third killing since April

Update by Associated Press: 05/08/17 at 2:21 p.m

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man suspected in a Fairbanks homicide.

Joseph Vance Arabie is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death last week of 47-year-old Carlos Zuniga.

Fairbanks police describe Arabie as 6-foot-1-inch, about 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photos show he has neck tattoo in a spike pattern extending down for inches around the front of his neck.

Arabie was last seen in South Fairbanks. Police say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, took a call of shots fired on a street south of Creamer’s Field Migratory Wildlife Refuge.

Responding officers found Zuniga injured and attempted first aid. He died at the scene.

Original post by Dan Bross, KUAC

A Fairbanks man is dead in a suspected homicide. Fairbanks Police report that 47-year-old Carlos Alberto Zuniga was found dead at a Bunnell Street address at about 11:30 p.m. last night. Police spokeswoman Yumi McCullough said no cause of death is being released at this time, but that officers responded to the area after receiving a call about shots fired.

The case is the third unsolved homicide in the city since early last month.

Jose Alfonso Sifuentes Morales was found shot to death on April 4th, on the road in the area of 3rd Avenue and Hall Street.

Carlos Lamar Battle was found dead in a stairwell at the Alaska Motor Inn April 16th. No cause of death has been released in that case.

McCullough said there’s no known connection between the 3 killings.