Fairbanks sees third unsolved killing since April

A Fairbanks man is dead in a suspected homicide. Fairbanks Police report that 47-year-old Carlos Alberto Zuniga was found dead at a Bunnell Street address at about 11:30 p.m. last night. Police spokeswoman Yumi McCullough said no cause of death is being released at this time, but that officers responded to the area after receiving a call about shots fired.

The case is the third unsolved homicide in the city since early last month.

Jose Alfonso Sifuentes Morales was found shot to death on April 4th, on the road in the area of 3rd Avenue and Hall Street.

Carlos Lamar Battle was found dead in a stairwell at the Alaska Motor Inn April 16th. No cause of death has been released in that case.

McCullough said there’s no known connection between the 3 killings.